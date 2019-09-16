Political Economist and Public Service Reforms advocate, Dr. Joe Abah, has explained to Seun Onigbinde the implications of accepting public office appointment after being a critic of the same administration.
He told Onigbinde that, since he had opted to accept the job offer, he should have stayed on it.
Abah addressed Onigbinde, a co-founder of BudgIT who had resigned his recent appointment as Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.
Criticisms had trailed Onigbinde, a critic of the Federal Government, immediately his appointment was announced last Friday.
On Monday, however, Onigbinde, in a public letter via his Medium page, announced his resignation.
Taking to his verified Twitter handle @DrJoeAbah on Monday, Abah tweeted his reaction.
Just heard that @seunonigbinde has resigned. My reactions:
1. It would have been naive not to expect criticism
2. Don’t take the job if you can’t handle criticism
3. If you decide to take the job, don’t quit.
4. In future, be more measured. Criticism is different from extremism.
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 16, 2019