The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State on Saturday held a sensitisation campaign to create awareness on the need to collect the Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC officials in collaboration with volunteers in Ballykleff Entertainment and Bikers Association of Nigeria moved round major streets of Ibadan, urging residents to collect their PVCs.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Mr Mutiu Agboke, said on the sidelines of the exercise that the number of uncollected PVCs in the state was 759,780.

He, however, expressed optimism that the number of PVCs would reduce at the end of the sensitisation campaign.

Agboke said that the campaign would go a long way in raising awareness among Nigerians on the need to collect their PVCs.

He commended Ballykleff Entertainment and Bikers Association of Nigeria for partnering with INEC on the campaign

Agboke called on other voluntary organisations to partner with INEC in sensitising Nigerians on the need to collect their PVCs.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of Ballykleff Entertainment, Akorede Balogun, said the only tool Nigerians need to elect their leaders in the forthcoming elections was their PVC.

Balogun added that his group would collaborate with INEC in all the 36 states and the FCT to ensure that people collected their PVCs.

Also speaking, Mr Segun Solanke, the President of Bikers Association of Nigeria, called on Nigerians to collect their PVCs in order to participate in the 2019 general elections.

NAN reports that the campaign train visited Oja’oba, Beere, Molete, Challenge and Mokola among other areas in Ibadan metropolis.