Owing to non-collection of over 48,000 Permanent Voters’ Cards and the attitude of Imo residents towards PVC registration, the state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha on Saturday declared Wednesday, August 15th, and Thursday August 16th, 2018 public holidays in the state.

“The declaration of the 2-day public holidays is to enable all Imo people qualified to have the PVC, but do not have them to go and collect theirs for elections in Nigeria”. Okorocha said.

To ensure that the essence for which the public holiday was declared is achieved, Okorocha also said that all markets, all shops and other related places remain closed till 4pm on the designated days.

“Stringent arrangements have been made by the Government with security agents to ensure compliance and the Government may at the end of the day, give award to the political ward or Local Government that would register and collect the highest number of PVCs”.

“The public holiday declaration is apt, bearing in mind the INEC’s announcement of closure of collection and registration of PVCs on Friday, August 17, 2018,” the governor noted.