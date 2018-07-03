Acting on a tip off from the members of the public, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday swooped on a popular secondary school in Ado-Ekiti, Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, and arrested some Ministry officials allegedly found collecting Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) from teachers.

The DSS operatives besieged the school around 9.00 am and arrested the culprits who were collecting PVCs from teachers.

However, the school principal, Mr. Sunmonu Olaoye, did not make himself available throughout the time the DSS operatives were in the school.

Reliable sources said security men arrested one Mrs Olagbemi, Secretary to the Principal and one Mrs. Ogunrinde, Office Assistant to the Principal.

The police spokesman, Caleb Ikechukwu, said he had not been informed on the arrest. He promised to get back to our reporter when briefed on the matter.

In a related development, a teacher at Aaye Oja Grammar School in Moba Local Government has been summoned by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) for allegedly refusing to submit her PVC.

The woman (name withheld) was invited to face a panel on why she reportedly refused to submit her PVC as directed by the TSC authorities.

The letter summoning her to face panel ordered her to appear at TSC Chairman’s Office at 9.00 am on Tuesday.

The letter reads: “I am directed by Chairman, TSC to invite you for a chat tomorrow, 3rd July, 2018 at Chairman’s Office by 9.00 am.

“Kindly treat as urgent please.”

The letter was signed by one Akande J. on behalf of the TSC Chairman.