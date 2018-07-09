The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to list those that benefitted from the repatriated $322m.

It also said that the government should make public, names and photographs of all those involved in the handling of the money.

The party said President Buhari should do so to show his transparency as well as to enable Nigerians to know and see the faces of those superintending over the repatriated fund.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, challenged President Buhari to order the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well, to make public, the APC interests and the owner of the consulting firm reported to have been paid billions of naira as consultancy fees for the “sharing” of the money, which he said did not pass through the constitutionally required approval of the National Assembly.

He said, “President Buhari needs to note that Nigerians are utterly dismayed that having hitherto postured as a supporter of the ‘Talakawa’ and man of integrity, he has taken no steps against this bare-faced atrocity where over 90 per cent of supposed beneficiaries of the repatriated fund are phoney names supplied by fraudulent officials of his government.

“Nigerians are completely at a loss on why President Buhari always fail to take bold steps to expose and deal with corrupt and sharp practice by his appointees and leaders of his APC, even when such nefarious acts are directly against the underprivileged citizens already suffering the harsh economic realities of his administration.

“Since this issue was raised and the PDP called for a legislative scrutiny, the Federal Government and the APC have kept mum, perhaps, thinking that by their silence, it will be swept under the carpet like others in the past.”