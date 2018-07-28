The Parliamentary Support Group (PSG), a group of lawmakers in the 8th Assembly loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that some Senators and House of Representatives members who left the party last Tuesday are willing to return.

The group also dismissed allegations by Senator Abu Ibrahim that Speaker Yakubu Dogara was part of a plot to impeach President Muhammad Buhari.

PSG declared that the leadership of the House, including Dogara and the deputy Speaker Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun are both in support of the group.

Spokesperson of the group, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin said claims by Senator Ibrahim could best be described as figment of his imagination.

While speaking on the recent defection of some APC lawmakers to other political parties, Abdulmumin said some of the senators and House of Representatives members are working behind the scene to return to the party.

The group however pledged its unflinching support to the re-election bid of President Buhari.