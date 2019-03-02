



The member-elect, Bauchi Federal Constituency, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, has pledged to work closely with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, towards enhancing the socio-economic and political growth of the state.

Abbullahi, who won on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) stated this when the Special Assistant to Dogara on Domestic Affairs, Bulus Ilya, led a large crowd of supporters on a courtesy call on him at his residence Friday to congratulate him on his victory at the polls.

The Federal lawmaker-elect thanked them for the visit also promising to pay a visit in person to Speaker Yakubu Dogara at a later date to congratulate him on his re-election despite the plans to thwart his return and to see how they can fashion a common ground to work together to improve the fortunes of the state as well as well-being of the citizenry.

According to him “I used to be a blind supporter of Governor Mohammed Abubabakar in the All Progressives Congress. Dogara and the governor were not in good terms but I was on the side of the governor, until he tried to stop my ambition of going to the National Assembly but God in his infinite mercies gave me victory.

“Today , I am no more with the governor but I can now say that I am on the same side with the Speaker. I have never looked for him (Dogara) but since the day the governor said he was no longer with me, I decided to go on my own. Now, I will look for Dogara where he is because my party, the PRP, is open to enter into any alliance with people of like minds like Dogara.”

Abdullahi who is popularly known by his traditional title of Wakilin Birni of the Bauchi Emirate Council also added that: “I joined the PRP because I needed freedom from the imposition of the APC and the governor. And today, God has given me victory. If I hadn’t taken that step to protect my mandate which was almost stolen from me by the powers that be, it would set a bad precedence.

“Today, with my victory despite all plans to frustrate it by the ruling party led by the governor, the common man has hope that if they are united for any candidate of their choice, they will have their way. Today, a window has been open for me to meet with Dogara because of my past obedience to the governor, our parts never crossed.”

On the coalition of other political parties including the PRP, led by Dogara with the sole aim of unseating the incumbent Governor, the lawmaker-elect said he was ready to abide by whatever decision reached by the leaders of the coalition to ensure that governor Abubabakar is not re-elected.

He urged his supporters and those of Dogara to be patient and peaceful even in the midst of any provocation but remain united in order to achieve their aim of removing the governor from office.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the delegation, Bulus Iliya, the SA Domestic Affairs to Dogara, said the visit was to congratulate the member-elect for his doggedness which gave him victory over the governor’s candidate.

Iliya expressed optimism that with Abdullahi’s victory, there is hope of defeating Governor Abubabakar in the forthcoming state elections.