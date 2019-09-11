<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) have claimed that the young man who was confirmed dead this morning by a reliable source at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido, was a student of Biology Education Department.

They identified the late young man as Okonofua Joseph Icon, saying he was a peace loving and popular comedian on the campus.

The students, who didn’t want their names in print for security reasons, gave the picture of the deceased in a WhatsApp chat with newsmen Wednesday morning.

They also claimed that security men went beyond allegedly shooting the protesters to invading students’ private hostels off campus to arrest and maim them.

According to a student, who gave an account to newsmen of what he claimed to have witnessed:

“The policemen ran for their dear lives too. If they didn’t, they would have mobbed virtually more policemen….most of them escaped lynching… Both police and students…But whenever a student is fallen through bullet…. The Aluta spirit comes in…. The method of shooting a student to disperse the crowd isn’t justified… They (policemen) even started barging into student’s private hostels off campus to maim and arrest them.”

Reacting to the allegations, Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Caleb Nwachukwu, in a telephone chat with newsmen this morning, said: “No lives have een lost and it is not true that our men went into private hostels of students off campus to arrest or maim then. Those are lies. Please.”