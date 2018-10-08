



Hundreds of supporters of senator Muhammed Sani Musa have held the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (AP), Adams Oshiomhole, hostage at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja.

The protesters were protesting non clearance of Musa who aspired for the Niger East senatorial district seat by the party in the just concluded primaries of the party in Niger state.

They besieged the secretariat of the party at about 4 pm on Monday and blocked the entire entrance of the secretariat, vowing to visit their anger on Oshiomhole on sighting him.

As at 7.30 pm, Oshiomhole was forced to remain in his office, apparently out of fear for his life.

Scores or heavily armed policemen were sighted coming from the police headquarters to come to the rescue of the members of the Oshiomhole led national working committee members who were at work at the secretariat complex building.

The protesters poured invectives on Oshiomhole chanted “Oshiomhole thief, Oshiomhole barawo.”