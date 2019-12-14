<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Protesters in Abuja at the weekend questioned the issuance of a discharge certificate to the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Chiji Collins, by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The protesters, convening in Abuja as part of the Anti-Corruption Advocacy, are calling on the National Assembly and the NYSC to step in the matter.

The protesters say the NYSC issued an exemption certificate to the Collins in 1993, despite the fact that he bagged a Higher National Diploma certificate in 1981.

They argue that according to the decree establishing NYSC in 1973, Collins was not qualified for an exemption certificate.

Mr Uche Okoronkwo, who spoke on behalf of other protesters, said:

“We are constrained to draw the immediate attention of the National Assembly and the NYSC authorities of the issuance of the NYSC Exemption Certificate dated July 22nd, 1993 to the incumbent Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Chiji Collins.

“We have it on good authority that Chiji Collins bagged a Higher National Diploma Certificate from the Institute of Art, Reggio-Calabria, Italy at age 24 in 1981. According to the decree establishing the National Youth Service Corps in 1973, Mr Chiji Collins was not qualified for an NYSC Exemption Certificate.

“Having not served the nation as required by the law when he was under 30, Mr Chiji Collins was not entitled for exemption at the age of 36 as he did in 1993. The law compels you to serve irrespective of the age you make yourself available to the NYSC.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Chidiebube Okeoma, did not respond to a series of calls and a text message placed to his active mobile phone number.

As at the time of this report, newsmen was yet to receive a response to the calls and message.