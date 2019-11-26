<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There is an ongoing protest in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, over the arrest of an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Ibrahim Danmaliki.

Danmaliki was reportedly arrested for inciting violence in the state.

Danmaliki served under the former governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, as adviser on special duties.

He also served as commissioner for information during the administration of Mahmud Shinkafi.

He was reportedly arrested by the police at his residence in Gusau on Monday after he replied Governor Matawalle’s allegations that Yari is sponsoring killings.

He said bandits are still in possession of arms and still carry out attacks despite a peace deal with the state government.

The police are yet to formally comment on the arrest.