



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state are currently protesting the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) to disqualify senatorial aspirants of the party.

Led by the Youth Leader, Mr Babalayo Oluleye and the Vice Chairman (Ondo Central) of the party, Otunba Rasaq Isijola, the protesters took to the street of Akure, the state capital, Owo and Ore in Odigbo Local Government to protest the disqualification of six out of the nine senatorial aspirants of the party.

Armed with different placards including “Yes to Due Process in Ondo State”, Tinubu and Oshiomole leave us to decide for ourselves”, Oshio must Go”, “Oshio must resign”, “No to a dictator” “Aketi is different from Ambode” and” Aketi is our leader” among others.

Singing different abusive songs, the protesters demanded the resignation of Adams Oshiomole as the Chairman of the party and asked National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to leave the party in the state alone.

Babaleye said the threat by the NWC to dissolve the State Executive Council of the party led by Ade Adetimehin would be resisted by the members of the party in the state.

Isijola who addressed the protesters said the state chapter of the party agreed on an indirect mode of primary, but later succumbed to the decision of the NWC to adopt the direct primary method to select candidates.

He said they were now surprised when the party now imposed candidates on the party.

Babalayo in his address said “we are saying no to imposition, we are saying no to the automatic ticket to any aspirant, there must be a room for everybody to contest. We don’t want criminality and impunity in our party, we ask for change and this is not the change we asked for.

“When Adams Oshiomhole took the leadership from Oyegun we taught everything will change for good but things as worse to the unbearable condition. Oshiomhole has not really helped us. If you go to the APC constitution, article 20 stated clearly that party primary must for direct, indirect and consensus, there is no room for an automatic ticket in our constitution and we want to know how the leadership came about the automatic ticket.

“What the youth of Ondo state are clamoring for now is that we don’t want any automatic ticket to any aspirant. The leadership should allow everybody to contest, Ondo state is not a place Oshiomhole can use as a testing ground. In view of this, we are saying no. Oshiomhole has betrayed us, the majority has said no to the minority because power belongs to everybody.

“We are coming to organize more rally against this across the state, we are also using this medium to send a signal to Senator Boroffice that if he cannot work together with those in the party, he should go to another party because political parties are many in Nigeria. The majority will not leave the party for minority, Boroffice belongs to the minority.

“We will not allow any party primary to take place if that is not reverse in Ondo state. We are passing a vote of no confidence on Oshiomhole. We are for Buhari not for Oshiomhole.”