Some indigenes of Osun State on the platform of Development Advocacy Group have described the Friday protest for Osun West Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state as divisive, provocative and mischevious.

Hundreds of students, artisans and traders had on Friday staged a protest in Osogbo against the alleged marginalisation of Osun West and demanded that the district should be allowed to produce the next governor.

But the DAG in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday by its Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Ibraheem, described the protest as mischevious and provocative.

Ibraheem said every progressive-minded person should be worried about how the best person for the job would emerge and not just agitating for a part of the state because of selfish reasons.

He described the protest as a shameless assemblage of people put together by some lazy politicians to deliberately orchestrate the reordering of the process of determining the governor of the state.

The statement read “Abinitio, people of good conscience with a historical precision of the political evolution of the state had demonstrated apathy towards this retrogressive and fraudulent campaign which they considered will end when common sense prevails.

“After a thorough evaluation of this sectional agenda by a few selfish, self serving and unpopular politicians, whose stock in trade is milk the state dry always, it then becomes pertinent to put the record straight and deconstruct this satanic narratives in the interest of our dear state and its future.”

“We say unequivocally that the said gathering did not represent the voice of the Osun West Senatorial District, rather, the parochial interest of the very few parasites that had always taken advantage to cause division among the ever united people of Osun State.

“It is important to ask them, since their over three decades hold on to control of political opportunities in the area, how many of the people have they impacted? The answer is self evident in the reality around the district.”

Zoning agitation according to the group is an extension of the same divisive mechanism deployed by the few parasitic elites in the country along religion, ethnicity and gender to perpetually hold the ordinary Nigerian to ransom.