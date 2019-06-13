<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was protest on Wednesday in Benin City, Edo State, over the non-inauguration of the seventh House of Assembly.

The lawmakers-elect, who are all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are waiting for a proclamation letter from Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It was learnt that the unresolved issues over the leadership of the seventh Assembly was responsible for the non-inauguration of the House.

The protesters, led by One Love Foundation, asked Governor Obaseki to settle whatever political differences he had with the APC and proclaim the seventh Assembly, TN reports.

The Founder, Patrick Eholor, said: “We are gathered here today for a peaceful protest to remind the governor that the people deserve better. This is our seventh assembly, and we are hoping that as at now, the governor would have transmitted proclamation letter to the Clerk so that they can carry out the duty and functions in a democracy.

“So, if members of the Edo APC have issues with themselves, they should come to a round table and settle it because they cannot use the people to settle their issues. We cannot continue to suffer this pain. It is very clear in the 1999 Constitution, section 105, sub-section 3. I am not a lawyer, but I read it very clearly that when election is conducted, and representatives duly elected, the governor has the right to transmit to the clerk of the House of Assembly so that the representatives can be sworn and begin acting for the people.

“That is why we are here to appeal that they be sworn in immediately. The governor is a technocrat, he is very well read. We are appealing to his conscience that no matter what is going on with him, within the party or other parties; he should do the needful and respect the right of the people.”

Obaseki’s Special on Media and Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, when contacted said the governor, who was still in Abuja, could not be doing proclamation of the Assembly in Edo.

He said as soon as the Governor is back from Abuja, he would proclaim the Assembly.