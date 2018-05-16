Protest and counter-protest rocked the premises of Jos High Court when Justice Daniel Longji of the State High Court 5, on Wednesday, ordered for the remand of former Governor, Jonah David Jang and Senator representing Plateau North, in prison on alleged diversion of N6.3 billion while as Governor in 2015.

The Court remanded the ex-governor in Jos prison pending on determination of bail application fixed for Thursday May 24, 2018.

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were sad and demoralised with the news quickly mobilised themselves in numbers and besieged the premises of the State High Court, where they expressed their displeasure.

Spokesman of the Group, Bitrus Boyi, said the alleged corrupt and criminal charge levelled against the serving senator could have been masterminded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to weaken his political popularity ahead of the 2019 elections.

He said Jang is the strong political force in the Middle Belt, who have kicked against the killings perpetrated by Fulani Herdsmen and had mobilized Nigerians to resist cattle colony that was introduced by Federal Government and cattle ranching in Plateau State.

Boyi expressed optimism that government’s action against Jang would rather attract more sympathy and boost his political acceptability, having work tirelessly and provided visible dividends of democracy for the people of Plateau State.

He said Plateau youths and the Middle Belt will stand with Jang ahead of the 2019 presidential election, adding that they will mobilise themselves to vote out President Buhari who has failed to protect Nigerians from the gory killings of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, the APC youths lead by Mr. Magaji Jacob, who mocked at Jang, commended the EFCC for carrying out their investigation.

He said they would continue to stand with EFCC until money released by CBN for Medium and Small Enterprises in Plateau and SUBEB money that was diverted is recovered.