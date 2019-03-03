



His Eminence, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, the Supreme Head of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election at the recently held presidential election.

He also advised Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to concede defeat in the interest of peace and unity of the country.

He said: “Though challenging the result at the court falls within his democratic rights, but he should consider not overheating the polity at this crucial period.”

Prophet Alao, in a statement released in Lagos at the weekend, urged Buhari to remember his campaign promises that he would develop every section of the country, adding that he should not base political patronage and development on number of votes garnered from the states.

He also advised Buhari not to forget issues of national importance as both of them discussed when he (the cleric) led the church leaders to pay the President a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja in January.

Prophet Alao specifically advised Buhari not to relent in his anti-graft war, stressing that his integrity and passion to fight corruption must have endeared him to millions of Nigerians who voted for him.