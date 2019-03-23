<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Biafra activist, Prophet Anthony Nwoko, has said that both leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu and the Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Ralph Uwazuruike, were never mandated to lead the struggle for restoration of Biafra republic.

Nwoko further accused the Biafra agitation leaders of compromising in the struggle by receiving monies from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to endorse him for Nigeria presidency.

In a pressing briefing in Enugu, Nwoko said “It is time for Igbos to realize that they have fumbled for a long time. The agitators from the Igbo land have failed. Nnamdi Kanu with his group has failed, Uwazuruike and his group failed, Uchenna Madu with his group has failed. Let them come and see the great light from the East who is going to offer great glory into their lives this year, 2019.

“On the part of Nnamdi Kanu, whatever money he collected from the PDP which I saw from the revelation, let Atiku go and collect his money and forget about IPOB business with Biafra. IPOB and other groups don’t have any standing to talk about Biafran nation because they are not mandated to do it.

“Nnamdi Kanu has already decided that he will not walk within Christ’s mandate and for that reason, IPOB and his group should forget about the Biafran message that God has sent to his people.

“Wherever Nnamdi Kanu is, let him and his boys sheath their sword and seek peace. Many have died in the name of IPOB. I tell my people to repent for the hour has come. You want Biafra, give me seven days. Biafra is not a hidden mandate; it is a nation that will give peace to the entire world.”

He urged both President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to sheath their sword and embrace the light as God, stating that God has rejected the second tenure of the president.

“Nobody can cover the light of God. Tell the elected governors that God is about to do a new thing in this nation, precisely the Biafran Nation. Buhari should calm down and welcome the glory of God which is superior to him.

“If he thinks he is going to rule Nigeria with this kind of situation the nation is in right now, he is making a blunder. God did not accept his first four years and he has also rejected his second tenure.

The prophet said that Nigeria was in darkness as a result of bad leadership, noting that the election which was held in the country cannot guarantee peace and stability but more troubles.