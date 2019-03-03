



The General Overseer of the Hour of Mercy Prayer Ministry Worldwide (Alaseyori), Prophet Muyideen Kasali, has said that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, can still become Nigeria’s President.

This was as he advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use his second term in office to tackle various challenges of the country yet to receive attention in the last four years of his government.

The man of God spoke at the February edition of Hour of Mercy programme which rounded off 27-day prayer and fasting to mark the 2019 edition of the Prophet’s birthday celebration.

Prophet Kasali, who urged the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to give the contest a try again, said that Atiku could not win the 2019 presidential election does not mean he cannot win it in the future.

“There is no loser in an election but a learner. Atiku can still rule Nigeria in no distant future. God sparing our lives 2023 will soon be here, he can contest again. It is not about age what he to offer. He should join hands with President Buhari to make Nigeria great again and get out of her numerous challenges,” he said.

The cleric urged President Buhari to use the opportunity his re-election affords him to correct lapses associated with his government during its first term and step up the fight against corruption, indiscipline, insecurity as well as improving the country’s economy.

“President Buhari should further ensure security of lives and property, wage war against corruption and bring culprits to justice irrespective of the political parties they belong. He should also use the recovered looted funds to better the lots of Nigerians.”

On the House of Assembly and governorship elections coming up on March 9, Prophet Kasali called on President Buhari, INEC, and security agents to ensure a free, fair and credible.

“Having won the election for his second term, the President can’t vie for the office again. He must not yield to evil advice from anybody. All stakeholders including the President must ensure that the process is thorough and credible.

”We must be careful so that governorship and states assembly polls will not claim more lives than we had during the last presidential and national assembly election.

“Our youths must eschew ballot box snatching and violence. We may be building father of Boko Haram if the election is manipulated. Let us allow the votes of the people to count,” he said.

At the event were the Ooni of Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who was represented by Oba Muraina Adebanjo Adedini, Ile Isoya of Ife Kingdom, Oba James Omiyale, Onipere of Ipere Ekiti, members of Edidi Oro (Seal of the Word) group from Canada, USA, UK, United Arab Emirate and other parts of the world.