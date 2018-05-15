Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank and Presidential aspirant for the 2019 General Elections, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, said on Tuesday that he will be running for the 2019 Presidential election against President Muhammadu Buhari using the President’s own record.

Moghalu, who said he was sure of victory in next year’s election, stressed that defeating Buhari would be an easy task as he only needed to present the people with what he called the President’s “poor record” in the last three years.

“Nine million people have lost their jobs since Buhari came to power in 2015; Nigeria has become a killing field under him, even though he was a General,” said Moghalu, speaking at the inauguration of the Kingsley Moghalu Support Organisation (KIMSO) in Awka.

“The hood does not make the monk because he is running on an old name. I will beat him by simply using his poor record.

“Under Buhari, Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world. India with 1.2 billion people has overtaken Nigeria, which is less than 200 million people. We have more people that are poor.”

Identifying leadership as the central challenge of the country, Moghalu said what Nigeria has is a transactional rather than transformational leadership.

Speaking on the Kingsley Muoghalu Support Organization, the presidential aspirant described members of the group as men and women who share his vision for change in Nigeria.

“We are setting this up in all 36 states of the country. It is a voluntary organization, and people are not coaxed into belonging. We are doing this because we need a leader, and not a ruler,” he said.