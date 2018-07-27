Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, staged a rally round the streets of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, for the better part of Thursday morning to drum support for his reelection in 2019.

The President’s sympathisers which comprise mostly motorcycle riders, artisans and students among others went round from Stadium, Taiwo, Unity and ended at Post Office area of the state capital, also urged the Senate President Bukola Saraki to publicly declare which political party he belongs and also called for his resignation as the Senate President.

Spokesman of the solidarity group, Hon. George Towoju, while addressing his supporters at the Post Office Roundabout said,” The defection of some members of the National Assembly (Senators and Honourable Members of the Federal House of Representatives) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the desperate attempts of Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his co-travelers to continue to embark on undeserving political negotiations and mortgaging the genuine interest of the masses for their personal and individual gains.

“Having found their political bargains as unwarranted, frivolous, condemnable, barbaric and uncharitable to the overall interest of the entire Nigerian population, it is the resolution of this great movement to pass votes of no confidence on the national assembly under the leadership of Senate President Bukola Saraki for their ill-political characters capable of initiating political disunity and derailing the executive arms of government from implementing masses oriented policies/programmes.

“We hereby call on Dr. Bukola Saraki to make his political party membership known to Nigerians and resign his appointment as the Senate President with immediate effect in order to allow for better legislative process in the interest of the masses,” he said.

The Buhari Solidarity Group also implored the Senate President, “To desist from politics of deceit and assassination of character of constituted authorities in pursuant of cheap publicity, undeserving empathy from members of the public and international community as well as personal political gains.”

Towoju, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his total commitment to the values of democracy, freedom of choice as well as total willingness to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of the nation.

“We also declare our total support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid and we call on men and women of goodwill and conscience to rally around Mr. President in order to salvage the nation from the current political turbulence and always stand by the oppressed so that we can together build a virile and prosperous Nigeria,” he stressed.

He also commended the leadership of the ruling Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of Comrade Adams Oshiomole for their efforts in Nigeria Project towards ensuring peace, unity and progress of the nation.