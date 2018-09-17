The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described as shocking, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s request for protection from President Muhammadu Buhari who he had earlier derided as incompetent.

The group wondered how the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could, few days after insulting the President, see him as competent enough to request for and ensure his protection.

It said in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, that the demand shows how inconsistent the former Vice President could be.

“It is apparent that Alhaji Atiku suffers an irredeemable proclivity for playing to the gallery. This is what you get when you cannot put meditation to publicly expressed opinions. Same you claimed the President is the most incompetent President in the history of the country, yet, hours afterwards, same you were teary-eyed in petitioning for a privileged presidential security protection for you and your family,” the BMO said in the statement.

The BMO added that the character of politics in Nigeria, under President Buhari, is changing from the mundane to the serious where words are treated with respect and functionality in engaging the public space.

“We are, however, not surprised with the low cadence with which Atiku treats the public, he has retained a characteristic inconsistency and shiftiness even as Vice President to the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, a man that trusted him so much in the early days of their shared tenure. As things would turn out, Obasanjo accused Atiku of serial betrayals and of intolerable acts of corruption, so much so that his former principal declared that he would choke from Atiku’s immoral grime if they were in the same room,” the BMO noted in the statement.

“This character deficiency shows in the unprincipled ease with which Atiku junkets from one political platform to the other so much so that Nigerians are so confused on his exact political standing. He has variously shown that he cannot be trusted to hold on to any position. We call this the Atiku affliction; in other words, a man so inconsistent that he wants to exploit every situation to advance his selfish and immoral end. God forbid Nigerians are afflicted with such an individual in the high office of the President,” the BMO asserted.

“In his desperate request for security for his family, Atiku reminds us of the near daily bloodletting that became the hallmark of his shared administration with former President Obasanjo when news of political assassination and other forms of attack inundated the public space.”

BMO however noted that Atiku may have considered that President Buhari is uncompromising when it comes to issues bothering on safety of all Nigerians regardless of their political affiliation or standing.

“We make bold to say that the President Buhari we know is not vindictive and would ensure adequate protection for Atiku as a former Vice President, in spite of his expressed petty sentiments.

“The President, has, in the last three years shown that he is the father of all, he is committed to enabling a secured and peaceful public space for all Nigerians notwithstanding their political, religious or tribal leanings.”