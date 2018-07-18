A group known as the ‘Buhari Voters Guard and Awareness’ has accused some “disgruntled and unpatriotic politicians” of sponsoring the repeated killings in parts of the country.

Members of the group also alleged that the motive was to discredit the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in securing the lives and property of the people.

The leader of the group, Mohammed Killani, made the allegations when he addressed a news conference on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He noted that some people who were unhappy with the successes recorded so far in the fight against insecurity and were taking advantage of the herdsmen-farmers crisis.

He added that the said people were hiding under the guise of the conflict to perpetrate further attacks on innocent citizens just to discredit the President.

Killani alleged that the crisis has been taken out of proportion by the political class, hence the need for patriotic citizens to join hands with government to tackle emerging security challenges across the country.

He then called on the police and other security agencies to arrest and prosecute those behind the violence, especially as the nation prepares for the general elections.

The group leader also reacted to the emergence of the Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC), which recently formed a coalition with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and over 30 others to unseat President Buhari in 2019.

Killani described members of the R-APC as political opportunists, saying neither the faction nor the coalition would pose any threat to the re-election of the President.

The group’s allegations came on the heels of the continued killings that have claimed hundreds of lives and displaced more since the beginning of the year.

Amid heavy criticism from various parts of the country, President Buhari said the repeated killings of innocent citizens cannot be justified by any religion or culture.

He had also called on Nigerians to rise and condemn the bloodshed in the country, describing such as “wicked, condemnable and completely unacceptable acts”.