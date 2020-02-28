<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hell was almost let loose in front of the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday as pro- and anti-Oshiomhole protesters clashed in Abuja.

Arising from the final decision by the Supreme Court sealing the fate of the APC and its governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, an anti-Oshiomhole group, which had come in three buses, was marching towards the secretariat when they were confronted by the pro-Oshiomhole group which tore their placards and chased them down Blantyre Street, where the secretariat is located.

But for the timely arrival of armed police and men of the DSS, the situation would have turned bloody.





Indication that a possible bloody confrontation was imminent emerged earlier in the day when a supporters’ group member advised journalists not to set up their cameras, hinting that there will be a “fight now”.

Security operatives who appeared to be sympathetic to the pro-Oshiomhole group succeeded in calming the situation.

Their intervention did not, however, stop the pro-Oshiomhole group clad in black T-shirts and jeans trousers from chasing the anti-Oshiomhole protesters, who were predominantly women, down the street and into waiting buses.

The show of strength, from all indications, succeeded because of the gender of the anti-Oshiomhole protesters who were predominantly women.