



The Comptroller of Prisons, Lagos State Command, Tunde Ladipo, says there are no cases of ballot box snatching by political thugs in all the places his team visited during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Ladipo spoke with newsmen after a meeting with Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission, Lagos State, in Yaba.

He said: “The security agencies did very well, extremely well. In all the places we have been to, there were no cases of ballot snatching.”

According to him, the exercise has been well conducted with voters putting up peaceful conduct.

He said: “It has been a very successful exercise, well conducted and there has been so much cooperation and much synergy among the security agencies and the people have been so cooperative.

“So far so good, all the places we went to, the elections were well organised.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the elections are peaceful in most parts of the state.