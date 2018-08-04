Business woman and peace ambassador, Princess Bunmi Jegede, popularly known as Honey B, has said despite the mass defection of politicians from the APC and PDP, President Buhari will still win the 2019 presidential election.

Princess Jegede, while describing the politicians who defected as greedy, said Nigerians are now wiser and have begun to understand their antics.

According to her, the defection is not in the interest of Nigerians but just for the personal ambition of the politicians.

She said, “We have looked around, irrespective of the gang up against Buhari, we have seen what difference he has brought. I have traveled around the world, and understand what is obtainable in other parts of the world.

“Buhari has denied them access to public funds to take care of their personal lives, that is why they are angry. Nigerians must know this truth. The politicians are greedy.”

The business woman said Nigerians should vote the president to continue what he has started, saying that under his administration, Nigerians are now patronising more of made in Nigeria products, which will create jobs and empower more youths.

She therefore tasked the youths to rally round the president, adding that he meant well for them.

She said, “I want to encourage the youth to imbibe the character of honesty and hard work. Look at how people are suffering, but one senetor has 62 houses. What is he going to do with all those houses? Meanwhile, there are a lot of Nigerians suffering. Yet, they want people to vote for them.

“So, I want Nigerians to let Buhari finish his second term, thereafter we can judge him. It is not easy to change the rot he met on ground within three years. Buhari is working for the poor masses.”