<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prince Eze Madumere, immediate-past deputy governor of Imo State and an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, has called on government at all levels to leverage on Nigeria’s growing population by increasing funding for education and technological research, as both holds the ace for actualising the nation of our dreams.

Madumere made the call in a telephone interview while reacting to the United Nations projection that Nigeria would have an estimated 398 million people by 2050, making it the third largest country in the world.

He regretted that despite the enormous natural and human resources at the nation’s disposal, Nigeria had been home to over 10 million out-of-school children and the highest number of people living in extreme poverty, according to the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative.

His words: “If the statistics of Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative is anything to go by, then it is frightening if nothing is done to correct this anomaly.”