Prince Dayo Adeyeye, former Minister of State for Works, has congratulated Dr. Kayode Fayemi for his victory in the last Saturday governorship poll.

Adeyeye opined that the victory would end poverty in Ekiti.

He prayed that the people of the state would never go through the harrowing experience they went through during the administration of the present administration

According him Fayemi’s victory has changed the narratives in Ekiti State and that selfish and demonic people like Governor Fayose shall never lead the state again.

His Words: ”Glory be to God on the emergence of Dr Kayode Fayemi as the elected Governor of Ekiti State. His victory has changed the narratives of Ekiti State.

“It signifies the end of the reign of the Pharaoh of Ekiti State. Fayose was selfish and demonic and by the grace of God, the sort of person like him shall never reign in the state again”.