A member of Nigeria’s ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has advised the people of the state to disregard the claims of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s attack.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) earlier today claimed that Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose was attacked by policemen allegedly on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeyeye, in a press release statement by his director of press Niyi Ojo, said Fayose has always been a clownish dramatist and that his latest stunt was aimed at creating a diversion for the people of the state, while covering up his evil activities, which are aimed at rigging Saturday’s governorship election.

“Fayose has always been a dramatist. He has always been acting drama,” Adeyeye said.

“Ekiti people should ignore him and remain resolute in their determination to throw him out of office and out of Ekiti State completely, on July 14.”

But PDP said “the invading police squad sacked the official security at the Government House, fired sporadically into the premises during which Governor Fayose was beaten up by policemen and brought down by volleys of teargas while several others were injured.”

It noted that “the invasion was a plot to assassinate Governor Fayose and blame it on accidental discharge by one of the policemen.”

The party also accused the Buhari-led APC, of trying to “cage” Fayose ahead Ekiti state Saturday poll.