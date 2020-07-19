



Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has revealed what he claimed God told him concerning the forthcoming primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State.

The PDP will hold its primaries on July 22, 2020.

And Ayodele who had earlier predicted victory for the incumbent Governor in the All Progressive Congress, APC, primaries, says he sees two aspirants in the PDP who can give the ruling party a good fight in the governorship elections.

In a series of prophesies he forwarded to newsmen on Sunday, Ayodele mentioned the Deputy Governor of Ondo State who recently decamped to PDP, Agboola Ajayi and former Commissioner for Justice, Eyitayo Jegede as the only aspirants that can contest against the APC.





He further explained that either of them should be elected as the candidate for the party because they are the most qualified.

‘‘I see two candidates in PDP. Among the two candidates, anyone that emerges will give APC a good fight.

“The first of them is Agboola Ajayi, the second one is the former Commissioner for Justice, Eyitayo Jegede.

“If anybody emerges among them, the final election will be very tough, any of these two people will fight APC in the final election. Any other candidate who emerges will not.”