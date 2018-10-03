



The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of Tuesday’s governorship primary.

This was contrary to the position of the Clement Ebiri-led panel, which had earlier declared that the primaries for the State was yet to commence, whereas results had been sent out through some media outlets.

Ebiri had said that the primary would be rescheduled as the state chapter has no power to conduct the party governorship primary election on its own.

However, the Lagos State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, announced Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the primary.

Announcing the results to newsmen in Ikeja, Balogun said Sanwo-Olu polled 970,851 votes to defeat Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who polled 72,901 votes.

Balogun thanked party members for coming out en masse to participate in the primary, saying their participation reflected their belief in democracy.

He said: “I am aware that conflicting information has been circulating on our primary election, but I must tell you that the election was held and it was free and fair.

“It would be very painful to disenfranchise the over 1.5 million members who voted across the 245 wards in the state.

“At the end of the exercise, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu polled 970,851 votes and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode scored 72,901 votes.

“With this, Mr. Babajide is declared winner.

“I thank party members for participating in the election and their dedication to democracy.”

Meanwhile, the National leadership of APC said it had postponed the governorship primary in Lagos State indefinitely to douse tension generated within the party in the state.