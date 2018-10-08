



One person, on Sunday, died during the primaries of the senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held, in Ogun State.

The deceased, Jimoh Salami, it was gathered, was a staunch supporter of one of the House of Assembly aspirants in Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

Salami, APC chieftain in Ward 9 (Sabo) area of Abeokuta, was said to have been hit with a charm and died on the spot.

According to an eyewitness account, trouble started when some suspected hoodlums said to be loyal to a particular aspirant, invaded the venue of the legislative primary to disrupt the exercise in order to manipulate the outcome of the primary election.

Salami, the eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, further told newsmen, had tried to resist the hoodlums’ move, when he was hit by an object suspected to be charm on the chest and died instantly.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the death of Salami. He, however, said the deceased was not hit with any charm, but collapsed while on the queue and later died at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical treatment.