



The Borno chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has constituted an 11-man committee, to reconcile aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Bello Ayuba, the party’s secretary in the state made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Ayuba disclosed that the committee would be headed by Alhaji Adamu Dibal, a onetime Deputy Governor of the state while Alhaji Kaka Shehu-lawal, would serve as the secretary.

He named members of the committee to include, Mr Buba Wada; Mr Kulu Ngala, Mr Bamala Kukawa, Ms Zuwaira Gambo, Mr Bamala Kukawa, Aliyu Damasak and Mr Yusuf Bursar among others.

Some aspirants had expressed reservations over the conduct of the party primaries in the state.

They described the exercise as fraudulent and called for its cancellation by the appeal panel.