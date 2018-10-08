



Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has faulted the primaries of the All Progressives Congress.

Hajia Buhari’s position was contained in a number of tweets on her Twitter handle on Sunday, where she carpeted the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, accusing him of allowing impunity under his watch.

She regretted that Oshiomhole, despite his activism background, could allow such a conduct under his leadership.

She tweeted: “It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard-earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on election day. These forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

“Many others contested and yet had their result delayed, fully knowing that automatic tickets had been given to other people.

“The All Progressives Congress, being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under his watch.

“It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as potable water, basic health care (Primary Health Care centres)

“Given this development, one will not hesitate than dissociate from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.

“Education within conducive and appropriate learning environments. Let us vote wisely! Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”