<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidential Erection Petition Court (PEPC) has fixed August 21 for the adoption of final addresses by parties in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court’s presiding justice, Justice Mohammed Garba announced the date at the conclusion of proceedings on Thursday.

The court adjourned for adoption of final written addresses after lead lawyers to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) – Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi -announced that the 2nd and 3rd respondents (Buhari and APC) were closing their defence in the case.

Buhari called seven witnesses and tendered documents between (Tuesday and Wednesday.)

He was expected to resume his defence today when his lawyer told the court that, having reviewed their case and evidence led so far, they were satisfied that they had done enough.

Fagbemi, who spoke later, also spoke in similar vein with Olanipekun and said the 3rd respondent has also decided to close its case.