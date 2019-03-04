



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the decision to go to court has already been finalised, adding that the party may file the suit Tuesday.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, disclosed this Monday at the expanded caucus meeting of the party.

According to him, “The decision to go to court has been finalised and agreed and the process is on. The lawyers have been assembled. We may be in court today or tomorrow. No one can stop us.”

Secondus noted that no matter the propaganda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP would seek justice till the last drop of its blood.

He said, “We believe justice will be done and God Almighty will give justice. They are celebrating criminality, they are celebrating evil. Our leaders are not talking and if you don’t speak against evil, it will consume everybody.

“In 2023, there may be no election because I heard you have the military, you don’t need the people. All you need to do is to make announcement.”