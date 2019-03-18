



The apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, weekend said no matter the outcome of the last presidential election in the country, the people of the Southeast zone spoke their minds through the ballots and would do that again if given a second electoral opportunity.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki by Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the group while reacting to Chief George Moghalu’s comments against Ohanaeze Ndigbo for endorsing PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the last elections added that: “Those who are now working against the majority interest of the people just because they are picking some crumbs falling from the presidential table, will be victims of posterity, I bet you.”

According to the statement: “Ohanaeze will not be tempted to join issues with people like Chief George Moghalu who dwell in whipping up sentiments and want to use Ohanaeze’s name to attract cheap political relevance and attention.

“Perhaps, Chief Moghalu has become the spokesperson of the APC and ended up contradicting himself by saying that power is taken and not given.

“You see, when power is taken from the people, it becomes illegitimate but when it is given by the people through the process of free and fair exercise of their mandate in an election, it becomes legitimate.

“In true democracies, power is usually in the hands of the electorate and not the elected or the rulers and you do not take power from them. Instead, they give it through the exercise of their mandate. Recall the words of former President Goodluck Jonathan, “My political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.” The staccato and alarming flow of the blood of Nigerians clearly vitiates the entire process of the 2019 presidential election and has unfortunately taken Nigeria many years backward.”