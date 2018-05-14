A presidential aspirant on the platform of National Conscience Party (NCP), Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, on Monday renounced his membership of the party.

Mr Ikubese told journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, that he was renouncing his membership as well as presidential aspiration on the platform of NCP, alleging unconstitutional acts on the part of the party’s leadership.

He said the national chairman and secretary of the party were demanding N7.4 million from each aspirant, which according to him contradict its constitution.

NCP was founded by the late legal luminary, Gani Fawehinmi.

“I am no longer NCP presidential aspirant due to the action of the national chairman and secretary of the party who mandated each aspirant to pay a sum of N7.4 million to secure the party’s ticket.

“This is totally contradictory to the party’s constitution which stipulates that intending candidates of the party should run without paying a dime.

“Majority are not happy with the way the party is being run. It is a total deviation from the dreams of the founding members,” he said.

Mr Ikubese said no fewer than 12 different political parties have approached him to form a coalition in order to oust the ruling party from power.

The 47-year-old politician said that the planned coalition would be able to create the dream of a new Nigeria.

He added that Nigeria has enough resources to depend on for its optimal growth and development.

The National Chairman of the NCP, Yunusa Tanko, denied the aspirant’s claim in a telephone interview.

Mr Tanko said the party never asked any aspirant to pay for nomination or expression of interest forms.

He said the party was merely raising money to sustain itself.

The national chairman said Mr Ikubese had only contributed N2000.00 to the party since he became a member.