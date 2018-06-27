A presidential aspirant of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN), Elishama Ideh, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Plateau state over the recent killings in the state.

More than 10 villages in Plateau were attacked over the weekend while scores were killed.

Many have condemned the attacks and citicised the current administration.

In a statement, Ideh said the government needs to do more about the protection of lives.

“As a mother and wife, I connect with the trauma of mothers watching helplessly as their children and husbands are cut down like animals or a daughter being gang raped by criminals, while our government embarks on jamboree as if it is normal,” Ideh said in a statement.

Wondering what has happened to intelligence gathering by security agencies, she asked who would be left to govern if people are continually killed.

“This is a turf war and the government whose cardinal responsibility is the security of life and property of Nigerians has let them down abysmally. This recurring gory tale is no longer tolerable or acceptable.”

In his reaction to the killings, Kingsley Moghalu, another presidential hopeful, said Nigerians were witnesses to the “failure” of the Buhari administration to protect lives and property.