Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has poured encomiums on Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, for his administration’s quality investment in the healthcare sector.

Obasanjo, who was in Bayelsa to fulfil a promise he made in March during his visit, that he would, henceforth, have his annual medical check up in Bayelsa, declared that there is no need for Nigerians to go outside the country for medical check when Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre and Specialist Hospital can provide the services offered by the best hospitals in the world.

Speaking in an interview, the former president said the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme, which he has subscribed to, is one of the best legacies of the Dickson’s administration, adding that it would be a shame if Bayelsa people allow those that would erase the gains made by the current administration to come to power after Dickson tenure ends.

Obasanjo, who also attended monthly thanksgiving service at King of Glory Chapel, Government House, said God has taken control of the affairs of Bayelsa State and its people in view of its past history of being dreaded for militancy and insecurity.

He urged leaders, especially governors who want to do well in their states to come to Bayelsa to learn the secret of Dickson’s success.

“I want to thank God for the life of Governor Dickson, for doing this to honour God. This is what happens when you put God first. All other things happen the way God has ordained them to happen. The peace of God is here. Bayelsa used to be dreaded for militancy and insecurity and now people are asking what is happening in Bayelsa State. If you are a governor and you want to do well, come to Bayelsa and learn the secret.

On his part, Dickson thanked Obasanjo for being an instrument in the hand of God. He said God is the state’s source of strength and recalled that despite the 2016 recession in the country, his administration has continued to break the frontiers in the health, education and infrastructure sectors.

Dickson, who stressed that Bayelsa is the only state with a Thanksgiving Law in the country, explained that he emulated the former president by building an Ecumenical Centre for the worship of God in the state, appointing clergymen, holding morning devotion and state memory verse.

He said the state had gone ahead of others in terms of infrastructure and economic development, with a bright prospect of surpassing all others in the country and called for continued prayers, understanding and support for the state, its leadership and the country at large.