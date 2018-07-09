A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday stormed the rally of one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Adebutu currently representing Remo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, and his supporters were at the rally held within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library ground when the former President arrived in his Toyota jeep, in a convoy of other cars.

This threw the supporters into a wild jubilation, as the Obasanjo alighted from the vehicle.

The former President, who is also an in-law, to the aspirant said, “I am just passing by and decided to say hello and wish you well.”

Immediately, he extended his pleasantries, he jumped into the jeep and left with the convoy of cars to his residence, situated within the premises.

It will be recalled that the former president had said he had quit partisan politics when he established his Coalition for Nigeria Movement, which later fused into African Democratic Congress.

He, however, said his doors remained open for consultations by all Nigerians who shared his views of a united country.