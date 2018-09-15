The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Chief Ralph Nwosu, has revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not a member of the party.

Nwosu said this in Osogbo on Saturday while addressing members of the party at the national convention of the party holding in the town.

The ADC chairman, however, said that the former President was only advising and guiding the party on what to do and how to build a strong and disciplined party.

He said, “Let me state this, former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not a member of the ADC. But he has chosen to guide us and to advise us, so that we will no go the way of other political parties.

“Obasanjo is a highly influential former President and he is on a first name basis with most world leaders and former presidents. It is a good thing to have such a person guiding us. There is no person that has such influence like him. We went somewhere one time and there were over 12 African presidents on a queue waiting to discuss with him. We are lucky to have him.”

Nwosu called on the people of Osun State to troop out next Saturday and vote for Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, the governorship candidate of the ADC in the state and his running mate, Justice Olamide Oloyede (retd).

He stated that Oloyede, stood on the side of the people and risked her job by defending the people, saying the people of the state should not disappoint a judge who was sacked for defending their rights.

He said, “We are having an election in Osun State next Saturday and coming here today shows that this party belongs to you. I am sure the people of Osun State will not disappoint out candidate and his running mate, a retired judge, Justice Olamide Oloyede.

“People who will come to buy votes will fail in Osun. Nothing can stop our party from winning the election.”

The National Organising Secretary of the ADC, Dr Mani Ibrahim, said the party would form the government at the national level in 2019 because Nigerians had accepted it as the most credible of all political parties in the country.

He also said the party was not restricted to the wealthy.

One of the national leaders of the party, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, who is a former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly said the ADC was ready to rescue Nigerians from suffering.

She said, “ADC is a model and disciplined party and that is why people are leaving the ruling party to come and join us. We are fighting for the people and we are not doing this for pecuniary benefits. We believe that Nigeria can be better and we will make it better. “