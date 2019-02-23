



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised would-be losers in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections to concede defeats.

Obasanjo who voted at ward 11, polling unit 22, Abeokuta around 11: 04am, said there would definitely be winners and losers.

But he urged contestants to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

According to him: “Winners to show spirit of magnanimity while losers should also bow out gracefully.”

On his assessment of the exercise, he said: “I believe in my own polling station, there was a small delay, the material arrived late for about two hours which can be accommodated, other than that, the process went smoothly.

“I went through the card reader with my PVC and my photograph appeared then we had a bit of problem sorting out my thumb print and then when they were about to sort it out, they made me go through the process of voting, they gave the ballot paper for the Presidential, Senatorial and the House of Representatives.

“It was very orderly even though there are many people waiting, waiting either to cast their votes or waiting to welcome me because now I vote in my own compound where I was born.”

He added: “In any competition there will always the winners and losers. What anybody in any competition must be prepared for as a good sportsman is to have the mind that says if I win, I show magnanimity, if I lose, I will also bow out graciously.

“That is what any competition is all about. You can’t say if you are going into any competition, you must win at all cost then it is no longer a competition.”