In his continued campaign for improved governance in Nigeria, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has adopted a new theory, which he tagged; “3Gs,” saying any leader at any level, who cannot give or get people to give, must be ready to get out of power.

Speaking today in his capacity as the Chairman of the convocation lecture at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Obasanjo who decried the falling standard of education in Nigeria, said for Nigeria to reclaim its old glory, the nation’s leaders at all levels must be able to address issues of leadership, development, governance, and core values.

He said the nation’s tertiary institutions have failed in their responsibilities to provide sound leadership for the country, saying all the country’s academic and research institutions, that were once of global standards no longer meet “even African standard.”

The Guest Lecturer and the National Universities Commission’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said the country’s tertiary education institution’s have failed woefully in two of the three responsibilities of research and community service.