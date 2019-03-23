<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, hailed the judiciary over the judgement of the Osun State governorship election petition tribunal in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement he personally signed, Obasanjo, described the outcome of the Osun governor polls in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola was declared winner illegal.

He commended the tribunal for upholding the truth by nullifying the September 22/27,2018 election.

The former president said further that members of the tribunal by the judgement had restored confidence in the nation’s judiciary, despite what he termed coordinated effort by some political leaders to destroy or undermine it.

Obasanjo commended Adeleke for challenging the result of the poll at the tribunal, submitting that people should seek redress in the court of law wherever there is an injustice.

The former president said the so-called development partners and friends did not mean well for the country, saying that the unity and stability of Nigeria would be promoted on the altar of justice, fairness, equity, freedom, human rights and democracy.

Obasanjo added that those asking the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, not to seek redress over the result of the election are evil minds.

The statement reads partly: “While I was in Dubai to attend the Global Education and Skills Forum meeting, I received the news of the judgment of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal declaring Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the winner of the 2018 Governorship election in the state.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend the tribunal for its courage in nullifying what was clearly illegality. This action by the judicial officers, albeit a first step in the legal process, gives renewed confidence in the judiciary at a time when there are coordinated efforts by some political leaders to undermine, if not destroy, it.

“As I have repeatedly said, the world is watching events in Nigeria with keen interest. What we do or do not do right in our electoral process will have implications not just for Nigeria but for Africa and indeed the world. By correcting what was clearly a desperate attempt to change the will of the Osun people, the tribunal has saved Nigeria from great embarrassment and started the process of saving and strengthening our democracy.

“Let me also commend Sen. Adeleke for his statesmanship in going to court to seek justice. This is the right and proper thing to do in any decent society. Going to the court must be encouraged and not discouraged as some people are now attempting to do.

“While I have refrained from commenting on the 2019 elections because one of the parties has gone to court, may I point out that those who call themselves our development partners and friends and preach sacrificing justice on the altar of so-called stability are enemies of justice, democracy and Nigeria. We will continue to sustain Nigeria instability and unity on the altar of justice, equity, fairness, freedom, human rights and democracy. Stability cannot be successfully built on injustice, corruption, inequity, and divided nation, and incompetence, nepotism and one-sidedness.

“Nigeria will march forward with or without those who will want to feed us with a diet of values and actions that are not acceptable in their own countries. Nigeria is of age. And if Buhari could go to court three times to seek justice, even without reasonable cause, any Nigerian who feels denied of justice must feel free to go to court.

“Those who have conceived and are promoting the narrative that if Atiku Abubakar continues to seek legal redress there will be violence, are evil minds looking for an excuse to unleash violence on Nigerians. At no time in history has sustainable peace been built on theft, injustice, corruption and inequity.

“These merchants of chaos and violence should have no place in any decent society. And they must know that no intimidation or prophesy of violence and doomsday will cow anybody.

“Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians. We will respect as friends those who believe that what is good for their country should be good for Nigeria. Yes, we are Africans but we have values that are consistent with international standards. The court is part of our democratic process and it must be used when necessary if only to achieve justice, stability, unity and progress for our country.”