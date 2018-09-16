Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described a former Jigawa State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Sule Lamido, as a courageous and experienced leader, capable of uniting the country , if given the mandate next year.

Jonathan made the statement when members of Sule Lamido National Campaign Council visited him at his Yenagoa residence in Bayelsa State, on Saturday.

The former president, who expressed the belief that the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari, would come from the PDP next year, also noted that Nigerians are today more divided than ever and that it requires a PDP president to unite it.

According to the former president, “Sule, you are somebody that is highly courageous, zealous, committed and experienced.

“You can perform wonderfully well, and I believe the next president that will take over from Buhari, God willing, will be from PDP and the task for him is to unify the country because Nigeria is now divided more than ever

“In 2011, it was too difficult for a northern governor to speak about Buhari, but Sule you made a lot of meaningful political statements that really captured the minds of Nigerians and PDP supporters and you really sold the party to the people.

“I am always happy to listen to you, because you know the history of Nigeria’s politics. When I was Vice President and later President, I went round Jigawa State to commission a lot of developmental projects. Jigawa witnessed a lot of wonders under your administration.

“I know you are somebody who believes in the unity and sanctity of one Nigeria and your political history, philosophy and ideology are all about leftist and humanism not capitalist, I wish you well in all your consultations and campaign, ” the former president said.

Responding, Lamido, who thanked the former president for the warm reception accorded him and his team, said “I am here to formally inform you that I am running for the presidency in 2019 on the platform of our great party, the PDP.

“Sir, I am from the old generation, but I also relate with the new generation. I was a former member of House of Representatives in 1979, but I was also a governor from 2007 to 2015.

“So, I am the bridge between the old and the new generation. I have been through a lot of political participation, we must think and see how we can give back to Nigeria even for once, because Nigeria has been there for us. Nigeria has dignified and honored us.

“I know your commitment, because you have a large heart, you have been demonised, blackmailed and called names, but you remain silent, resolute and forging ahead in all your activities.

“Sir, I have gone round 35 states and consulted with the party officials, stakeholders, BoT, NWC and our national leaders, including you.

“And in all my consultations, I admitted that there are challenges in Nigeria, where a brother is killing a brother, fighting each other, in every village a brother is fighting a brother because of APC.

“But as a giant of Africa and leader of the black race, we must rescue Nigeria, this is why I am offering my myself for that role ” Lamido said.

Sunday Sun recalls that Lamido made similar visits to former military Heads of states, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo among other critical stakeholders, as part of his nationwide consultations on his 2019 presidential aspiration.