



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has no reason to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, said on Sunday.

Eze spoke while denying reports suggesting that Jonathan had resigned from the PDP and retired from active politics.

He said the report, which went viral on social media, was first published by an unknown website saying it was borne out of mischief.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a fake story published by an unknown website, alleging that former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Obviously, this is a fabrication borne out of mischief as the publishers of the fake story claimed that the former President made the statement while being interviewed by Nigeria News Agency (NAN).

“There is absolutely no way the former President could have spoken to a non-existent news agency, as none in the country goes by that name.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Jonathan has no reason at this time to resign his membership of PDP, the party under which platform he became Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and President.

“Those who derive pleasure in spreading fake information had better occupy themselves with more productive endeavours that are obviously more relevant to nation building”.