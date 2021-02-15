



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked politicians not to see politics as war but as a process of choosing a leader.

Jonathan said this in Yenagoa during a Thanksgiving service organised by the Bayelsa government to mark the first anniversary of Douye Diri, the governor, in office.

Jonathan asked politicians to promote peace, love for the stability and growth of the country, adding that after elections, there should be unity among all political parties.

The former president said after every political process, everyone should come together to give support to whomever God wanted to be there.

He commended Diri for “opening his hands” to other political parties in the state, irrespective of party affiliation.





“Immediately you win an election you automatically become the governor of everyone irrespective of party affiliation,” he said.

“There is nothing wrong for a governor or president to pick someone from another political party and make him or her Minister or Commissioner.”

In his remarks, Diri commended the judiciary and the supreme court, in particular, for affirming his election, saying the institution remained the hope of the common man.

The governor also appealed to those that left the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) for other political parties to return because the party is “big enough to accommodate them”.