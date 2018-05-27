Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that it will be difficult for any political party to defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State.

He also warned President Muhammadu Buhari against deploying state machinery to rig the July 14 governorship election in favour of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jonathan, who spoke while inaugurating the 1.2 kilometres long flyover built by Governor Ayodele Fayose administration in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, described the governor as an exemplary leader and loyal party man, who had done the PDP proud.

On the statement credited to President Buhari that Nigerian youths were lazy, Jonathan said: “Nigerians youth are not lazy. I don’t believe that because I have worked with them closely. They are great people with great potentials who should be celebrated by any leader.

“As leaders, we must make sure we present a country that will make us proud and not to use our country as a negative example in Africa to the outside world.

“The idea of portraying Nigerians negative manners had occurred on two occasions under this present government. These are mistakes we should not make.

“I want to thank you for your support for the PDP since 2015 and we expect you to do more in the coming governorship election.”