Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has listed what Nigeria should do to have access to $12 trillion “dormant funds”.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as an exemplary man.

Jonathan said this in a congratulatory message to Obasanjo on his 82nd birthday.

Jonathan said Obasanjo has been a great asset to Nigeria.

He wished the elder statesman many more years on earth.

“Baba, I rejoice with you today on the occasion of your 82nd birthday. Indeed, you have been a great asset to our nation and your service to humanity has been exemplary,” Jonathan said.

“May God continue to bless you with strength & good health even as you enjoy more glorious years on earth.”

Obasanjo had supported President Muhammadu Buhari against Jonathan in 2015 when he was seeking re-election.

He had claimed that Jonathan was too small for the office of the president. Both men fell out and reconciled after Buhari got into power.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR