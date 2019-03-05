



Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as an exemplary man.

Jonathan said this in a congratulatory message to Obasanjo on his 82nd birthday.

Jonathan said Obasanjo has been a great asset to Nigeria.

He wished the elder statesman many more years on earth.

“Baba, I rejoice with you today on the occasion of your 82nd birthday. Indeed, you have been a great asset to our nation and your service to humanity has been exemplary,” Jonathan said.

“May God continue to bless you with strength & good health even as you enjoy more glorious years on earth.”

Obasanjo had supported President Muhammadu Buhari against Jonathan in 2015 when he was seeking re-election.

He had claimed that Jonathan was too small for the office of the president. Both men fell out and reconciled after Buhari got into power.