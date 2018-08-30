Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commended the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, for the firm and progressive leadership he has provided for the National Assembly.

He heaped praises on the lawmaker on Wednesday when Saraki paid him a visit at his Maitama Office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Senate President, let me use this opportunity to commend your leadership abilities,” the former president was quoted as saying in a statement by Saraki’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu.

“Looking at what is happening in the country, if not for your strong leadership, probably the National Assembly would have been in chaos and if the National Assembly is in tatters, then, of course, democracy is gone.”

Dr Jonathan recalled the blockade of the National Assembly by security operatives who prevented lawmakers and others from entering the Assembly complex in July.

He believes the incident was resisted as a result of the support being enjoyed by the Senate President from lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The former president said, “I am quite pleased with the kind of relationship you have with the House of Representatives members and how you have been able to hold the National Assembly together because on the day that the parliament was invaded, though the target was the Senate, the House of Representatives members were as active as, if not more active than the Senators and that cannot happen by chance.”

“What we know is that if there is an assault on the Senate, then it is also seen as an assault on the House of Representatives,” he added.

“If they (House of Representatives members) don’t believe in you, I don’t think some of them would have taken that kind of risk. That commitment shows that they believe in your leadership.”

Jonathan also thanked Saraki and members of his entourage for the visit, noting that most of the leaders that came to his house with the Senate President had at one time or the other, played key roles in his political history and development.

On his part, Saraki said his visit was to pay his respect to the former president and to inform him of his formal return to the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that the present realities in the country showed that those who love Nigeria must work together to return the country to the path of growth, fairness, equity and justice.